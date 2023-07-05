Borealis acquires Italian based recycler Rialti

Borealis, a provider of advanced and circular polyolefin solutions and a European market leader in base chemicals, fertilizers and the mechanical recycling of plastics, announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire Rialti S.p.A., an Italian polypropylene compounder and recycler. Closing of this transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

× Expand Rialti facility

Based in the area of Varese, Italy, Rialti claims that is one of the European market leaders specialised in production of sustainable polypropylene (PP) compounds with a focus on mechanically recycled PP feedstock from post-industrial and post-consumer waste, Rialti utilizes its annual capacity of 50,000 tonnes to make injection moulding and extrusion PP compounds with applications in different industries, including automotive, appliances and construction.

“During the past decade we’ve made steady progress in our circularity journey. The addition of Rialti to our portfolio will expand our circular offering and strengthen our ability to serve our customers in meeting their sustainability ambitions. As such we continue reinventing essentials for sustainable living” says Lucrèce Foufopoulos, Borealis Executive Vice President Polyolefins, Innovation & Technology and Circular Economy Solutions.