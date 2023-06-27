DePoly gains funding to expand plastics recycling operations

According to deep tech company DePoly, over 400 million tonnes of plastic are produced every year, but less than 10% are recycled, with the majority entering incineration centers or landfills around the world. To combat this, the company has announced a CHF12.3m seed funding round today to scale the solution.This is in the form of Its universal chemical recycling process converting plastics into raw materials without affecting their quality. The oversubscribed funding round was co-led by BASF Venture Capital and Wingman Ventures, with the participation of Beiersdorf, Infinity Recycling, CIECH Ventures, Angel Invest, and others.

× Expand Depoly lab

Plastics like polyethylene terephthalate (PET) can be found in many daily items, such as clothing, packaging, and outdoor equipment. Unfortunately, the high costs and difficulty required for sorting, separating, and cleaning these complex plastic streams, coupled with a lack of globally scaled solutions mean that only so-called perfect (clean, simple composition without other materials mixed) plastics get recycled. DePoly aims to tackle the entire waste plastic problem with its chemical recycling technology. Currently, it converts all PET plastics and polyester textiles—originally sourced from fossil fuels—back into their main raw chemical components. Those components are then sold back to the industry to make new virgin-quality plastic items, creating a truly sustainable circular plastic economy.

The company claims that the technology developed by DePoly operates at room temperature and standard pressure and does not require any pre-washing, pre-sorting, pre-melting, or separating out other plastics or materials, unlike most of the technologies out there. The company claims it can deal with PET and polyester streams typically turned down by the conventional recycling system, such as those containing mixed plastics, mixed colours, dirty plastic waste streams, as well as fabrics and fibers. The technology is energy efficient, can be implemented quickly, and is easy to tailor to a customer's specific needs.

Samantha Anderson, CEO and co-founder of DePoly, said, “Plastics are a part of our lives and an existential dilemma facing us all. The plastic market isn’t slowing down, as it’s currently growing at a yearly rate of 5% CAGR and is estimated to be worth over $500B. We believe that to tackle this problem effectively, a simple, scalable solution is required that can treat difficult plastic streams. By recycling pre- / post-consumer and post-industrial plastics that otherwise would be sent to incineration centers or be landfilled, we at DePoly aim to eliminate plastic waste and create a sustainable source of chemicals by diverting this waste from our environment and lowering our carbon footprint up to 65% at the same time. The raw materials produced match that of their fossil-fuel-based equivalents, meaning customers no longer have to choose between PET quality and its sustainability.”

DePoly has built and operates a pilot plant that processes a capacity of 50 tonnes per year of these complex PET or polyester plastic streams, showcasing the scope and flexibility of how the technology works for various industries ranging from post-consumer packaging to textiles, fashion, and post-industrial streams. Currently, the company is working on building a new showcase plant with a capacity of 500 tonnes per year to demonstrate the technology at a commercial scale.

Markus Solibieda, Managing Director at BASF Venture Capital, commented, “To truly implement the circular plastics economy, we must transform our business practices, and that requires collaborative efforts from various stakeholders. DePoly’s technology offers a promising solution to address the global plastic waste challenge and concurrently support the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions related to the production of virgin plastics. We are excited to support their mission to create a more sustainable future.”

“We strongly believe in the potential of the DePoly technology as it bridges a crucial gap in circular PET usage by preserving desired quality standards effectively. We are looking forward to supporting DePoly and the development of this new recycling solution for us and the cosmetics industry,” said Michael Becker, Vice President Global Packaging R&D at Beiersdorf.

DePoly was launched in 2020, in Sion, by three co-founders–Samantha Anderson (CEO), Bardiya Valizadeh (CTO), and Christopher Ireland (CSO). Driven by their collective expertise supported by PhDs diplomas in chemistry and engineering, they developed this unique chemical recycling process to address the pressing issue of plastic pollution, launching their pilot plant for PET plastics the same year. Today, the team counts 13 people with substantial industry experience, ready to scale DePoly’s technology and make the company a leader of a global plastic recycling revolution by pushing the boundaries of innovation–establishing new plants around the world while expanding the portfolio of plastics.

Jan Willem Muller, Managing Partner at Infinity Recycling, commented, “We believe that DePoly has the team and the drive to bring their groundbreaking innovation for polyester recycling to market. Together with DePoly’s partners, we are supporting a significant step forward in our joint mission to tackle the global plastic and clothing waste crisis, transforming the future of recycling.”