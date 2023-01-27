Development of European certification scheme looks to prevent pellet loss

Plastics Europe, the association of plastics manufacturers in Europe, and EuPC, the association of European Plastics Converters, has announced the launch of the Operation Clean Sweep, (OCS) a ‘harmonised’ European certification scheme. The scheme targets zero pellet loss in the environment.

× Expand Untitled design - 1

Operation Clean Sweep was developed to help companies tackle pellet leakage by providing a series of key recommendations and tools.

Operational from February 2023, the pellet loss prevention certification scheme is seeking to further strengthen Operation Clean Sweep by creating harmonised processes and procedures for controlling and documenting pellet loss across the entire plastics supply chain.

The scheme will allow all current OCS signatories, and any other pellet handling entity along the supply chain, to assess and quantify their implementation of the OCS pledge. It will set common minimum requirements (based on the six pillars of the OCS pledge) that will be audited regularly by accredited certification bodies. Certified companies will be listed on an online Public Register and the development of the certification will be reported annually, including pellet loss estimates and performance indicators.

Hervé Millet, Director Climate and Production, Plastics Europe, stated: “The launch of the OCS Europe certification scheme is an important step to further improve the impact of the Operation Clean Sweep programme and support our members and their value chains in preventing pellet loss. Plastics producers are fully committed to deploy the certification among their European facilities and encourage all their value chain partners to do the same.”

Geoffroy Tillieux, Technical Director, European Plastics Converters, added: “We can now tackle the issue of pellet loss with a practical toolbox. Preventing pellet loss is about culture and organisation change and companies in plastics masterbatching, compounding and converting may now demonstrate through concrete and transparent action how they prevent environmental pollution”.

The OCS Europe certification scheme was developed with guidance, and under the supervision, of a multistakeholder committee composed of policymakers, certification bodies, industry, and with additional recommendations provided through a public consultation.