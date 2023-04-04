Encina and Shaw Industries announce carpet waste recycling partnership

Encina Development Group, a producer of ISCC+ circular chemicals from end-of-life plastics, has announced a new recycling partnership with Shaw Industries Group, Inc. a global flooring manufacturer. Under the agreement, Shaw will provide Encina with more than 2 million pounds of waste materials from its carpet manufacturing processes annually.

× Expand ENICA and shaw partnership

This effort will aim to reduce Shaw’s greenhouse gas emissions and carbon footprint while contributing to its long-standing sustainability commitment, which encompasses its Cradle-to-Cradle design programs that have been in place for more than 20 years.

The company says nearly 90 percent of the products Shaw produces are Cradle to Cradle Certified, meaning they have been assessed for material health, product circularity, clean air and climate change, water and soil stewardship, and social fairness. The partnership will contribute to Shaw's overall sustainability goals and commitment to reducing waste.

Kellie Ballew, Shaw’s vice president of global sustainability and innovation said: “Shaw consistently categorizes, measures and channels waste toward the best possible use, whether repurposed within our own manufacturing processes or used by other industries.”

“We’re proud of our significant landfill waste reduction efforts over the past decade. This partnership with Encina represents yet another significant step forward in our continued efforts to help fuel the circular economy. And it demonstrates the potential for innovative technologies and partnerships to reduce waste and environmental impact,” Ballew continued.

Sheida Sahandy, chief sustainability officer and counsel at Encina concluded: “We are excited to partner with Shaw on an important initiative to create circular solutions for end-of-life plastics,Our innovative technology enables us to produce high-quality circular chemicals from materials such as carpet waste, diverting them from landfills and helping to close the loop on plastic."