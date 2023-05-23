Encina appoints new board member

Encina Development, a producer of ISCC+ circular materials from end-of-life plastics, has announced the appointment of Allison Lin to its board of directors, effective immediately. The company describes Lin as a ‘seasoned’ sustainability packaging expert.

"We are thrilled to have Allison join our board of directors," said David Schwedel, Founder and Executive Director of Encina. "Her extensive leadership experience in sustainability and strategy, combined with her proven track record of success at some of the world's leading consumer brands, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our business around the world."

Lin is currently the Global Vice President of Packaging Sustainability at Mars, Incorporated. Lin leads the global packaging sustainability team, and she is also an Executive Committee Member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, a leading industry organization focused on promoting sustainable packaging practices.

"I am honored to join the board of directors of Encina," said Allison. "I am excited to work alongside the team to drive growth, build value for shareholders, and accelerate the transition to a more sustainable future. I believe that with Encina's innovative technology, more materials will be able to be recycled and more industries will have access to circular materials.”

Lin began her career at Procter & Gamble, where she led global commercial strategy and sourcing efforts for sustainable packaging and sustainable resins. She later held various leadership positions in strategic sourcing, procurement, and sustainability at Starbucks, Coca-Cola, and Westfall Technik.