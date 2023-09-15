Envalior works with EPOCA to develop gardening tools made from recycled fishing nets

Envalior has announced it has supported the Italian based manufacturer EPOCA S.p.A. to deliver SEALOVE, a gardening tool collection manufactured from Akulon RePurposed, a versatile polyamide, made from recycled fishing nets.

Sustainability is imperative for EPOCA — the company, located in Bassano del Grappa, Italy, has been working with Post-Consumed Recycled (PCR) materials since 2010 and has the goal to have 50% of the gardening collections made with recycled materials by 2030. In addition, the company is using energy from 100% renewable sources and updating all manufacturing equipment with electric machineries.

When EPOCA learned about Akulon RePurposed and the story behind how it is sourced during K 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany, the company claims its representatives knew it was the right material to use for the SEALOVE garden tool brand.

With Akulon RePurposed, Envalior aims to help contribute to cleaner oceans—the recycled-based polyamide is made of material recovered from fishing nets collected along ocean coastlines. The end-product is a glass fibre reinforced recycle-based polyamide with excellent functional properties.

The company claims that all the SEALOVE tool bodies are made with 100% Akulon RePurposed, and at its launch the set of garden tools features a wide trowel, narrow transplanter, fan rake, hoe and two size leaf rakes. For those who love to get busy gardening in a limited space, SEALOVE also includes a terrace set consisting of a small trowel and fork.

SEALOVE products belong to EPOCA’s LOVELIFE range—which means products are made from post-consumer plastic in order to help reduce productive phases and activities—along with ECOLOVE and BEELOVE products.

“EPOCA shares our ambition to develop sustainable recycled-based solutions that help consumers make more eco-conscious choices in their daily lives,” said Loek Ribberink, Global Business Director of PA6 & PA66 at Envalior. “Together, we will continue to deliver sustainable and scalable solutions. We hope EPOCA’s choice for Akulon® RePurposed based on recycled ocean-bound fishing nets will inspire many others to take similar steps to make our planet a better place.”