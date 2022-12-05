European commission adopts rules on packaging and bioplastics

European Bioplastics (EUBP) has welcomed proposed rules on packaging and bioplastics adopted by the European Commission.

The Commission’s proposal for a Regulation on Packaging and Packaging Waste (PPWR) falls short on promoting biobased content equally to recycled content through targets to help secure feedstock availability, to achieve recycled content targets, according to EUBP.

Hasso von Pogrell, Managing Director of EUBP said: “We appreciate the Commission’s first comprehensive policy framework on innovative bioplastic materials, acknowledging their potential to provide genuine environmental benefits. The EUBP commends the Commission’s endorsement of the important role of compostable plastic packaging in the proposed packaging rules in reaching the ambitious waste and climate targets. However, we would have expected stronger support for the use of biobased feedstock”.

von Pogrell added: “We are especially relieved to see that an initially proposed partial ban on compostable plastic packaging was eventually lifted and compostable packaging solutions will continue to be allowed to be marketed and recycled in the EU”, says von Pogrell. The Commission’s proposal for a Regulation on Packaging and Packaging Waste (PPWR) recognises the contributions of compostable plastics in increasing the volumes and quality of separately collected biowaste and reducing the contamination of (organic) waste streams.

By making several packaging applications mandatory to be compostable in industrial composting facilities, including tea bags, filter coffee pods and pads, fruit stickers, and very lightweight plastic carrier bags, the Commission is taking a first step in the right direction, according to the EUBP.