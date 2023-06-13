Genuit Group gains validation for emissions reduction targets

Genuit Group, the Leeds-based parent company of Polypipe, Nuaire, Nu-Heat and Adey, claims it has become the first building products manufacturer in the UK to gain validation for emissions reduction targets from a UN-backed global body.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has approved Genuit Group’s near-term science-based emissions reduction target. Genuit says it is the only UK building products manufacturer to have received this validation - and one of only a handful in Europe.

SBTi confirmed this week that Genuit Group has successfully met the SBTi Criteria and Recommendations, Version 5. Genuit’s approved target commits to reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 Green House Gas emissions by 30% from a 2021 base year, aiming for completion by 2027.

The Science Based Targets

The initiative is a collaborative effort between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the World Resources Institute (WRI), and the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF).

It aims to provide a framework for companies to set science-based targets in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement. By aligning emissions reduction goals with scientific evidence, businesses around the globe can make significant contributions to limiting global warming to 1.5°C, avoiding the most catastrophic impacts of climate change.

In addition to emissions reduction, Genuit has committed to increasing its annual sourcing of renewable electricity from 94% in 2021 to 100% by 2027 through to 2030. This demonstrates our commitment to pursuing clean energy sources where possible, and our support for the global expansion of renewable energy.

Genuit Group claims it is also actively engaging its suppliers in sustainable practices. By 2027, they aim to ensure that 83% of suppliers by emissions, covering purchased goods and services, have science-based targets in place.

Martin Gisbourne, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer for Genuit Group said: “Our efforts towards obtaining the Approved Science-Based Target certification highlights our commitment to responsible business practices. It is a huge step towards the dramatic reduction of our environmental impact.

“The certification serves to strengthen our reputation as a socially conscious organisation. This acknowledgement places Genuit Group among the best performing global leaders in corporate sustainability.”

Alberto Carrillo Pineda, Managing Director of the Science Based Targets initiative, said: “The transformation to a net-zero economy is unavoidable. Hundreds of businesses are leading the way by setting ambitious 1.5°C science-based targets. To stand a fighting chance of maintaining a habitable planet, we urgently need more companies to act on climate science and to decarbonise our economy.”