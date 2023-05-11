INEOS and Hosokawa Alpine create sustainable resin

Chemicals and polymer producer INEOS and Hosokawa Alpine have come together to process Recycl-IN resins containing more than 50% recycled plastic to make polyethylene film.

× Expand Alpine MDO tech

This new film will be used to manufacture recyclable single polymer flexible packaging products that replace difficult-to-recycle multimaterial packaging products.

The INEOS Recycl-IN product range compounds recycled plastic waste with highly engineered new resins. It helps converters and brand owners retain the high quality of their products while increasing recycled content.

The announcement follows INEOS’ investment in a new Hosokawa Alpine MDO film line to develop flexible packaging films made from a single polymer family. This approach aims to increase the recyclability of plastic packaging.

Products such as stand-up pouches already provide a convenient, low carbon solution for transporting every-day goods. This further development aims to ensure that packaging can be manufactured from raw materials containing a high percentage of recycled plastic waste and be recyclable in the future.

The success of this demonstration shows that Recycl-IN can be applied to demanding film extrusion applications such as MDO polyethylene. It enables advanced technical film applications to use mechanically recycled polyethylene.

Recycl-IN resins are also certified as providing a reduction in carbon emissions of between 25 and 50 per cent when compared to the use of virgin feedstocks, according to third party verification

Rob Ingram, Chief Executive, INEOS O&P Europe North, said: “We share people’s concerns about plastic waste, showing we can help produce more recyclable end products using large quantities of recycled materials shows our commitment to creating a more sustainable future.”

“Now that we’ve proved the concept, we open the door to exploring the application of Recycl-IN and MDO technology to other flexible packaging products where we can make a real difference.”