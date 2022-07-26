INEOS Olefins and Polymers Europe has joined the Digital Watermarks Initiative HolyGrail 2.0 to help improve the sorting and recycling of plastic packaging waste.

× Expand INEOS Olefins and Polymers Europe joins the HolyGrail 2.0 Initiative for recycling plastic waste

The initiative aims to address and improve how plastic waste is sorted into different types, making the recycling of household plastic waste far more efficient. Although plastic packaging collection rates are improving across Europe, challenges in sorting mean that recycled plastics are often a mix of types and grades, making the recycled product difficult for plastics converters to re-use.

HolyGrail 2.0 is pioneering a ground-breaking technology. Digital watermarks are imperceptible codes which cover the surface of the packaging. They are around the size of a postage stamp, imperceptible to the human eye, but detectable by special cameras linked to high-speed waste sorting systems.

The initiative aims to provide the whole packaging value chain with a robust, cost-effective, and easily scalable system to optimise the sorting of post-consumer plastics packaging and improve the quality of the recycled product.

Joining the initiative reinforces INEOS’ commitment to a circular economy where all plastics can be properly recycled and reused. This builds on the commercialisation of the INEOS Recycl-IN range of PE and PP products, launched in 2019, which provides converters with a complete portfolio of resins with up to 70 per cent post-consumer recycled content and properties on-par with virgin polymer.

Rob Ingram, CEO, INEOS Olefins and Polymers North, said: “Partnering with HolyGrail 2.0 demonstrates our commitment to taking action across the value chain, to create a more sustainable future. It fits perfectly with the INEOS goal to increase recycling rates and the use of recycled materials back into everyday products. This is an exciting next step on our path to full packaging circularity.”