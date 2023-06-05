INEOS styrolution America gains ISCC certification at two new sites

INEOS Styrolution America, has announced that they have received ISCC Plus certification from ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) for its manufacturing sites in (Decatur) Alabama, and (Bayport) Texas.

The certifications announced today, mark a total of five INEOS Styrolution manufacturing sites in the Americas region to receive the ISCC Plus Certification. The company first announced ISCC Plus Certification for its sites in (Channahon) Illinois, (Texas City) Texas, and (Altamira) Mexico in December 2021. These latest certifications in (Decatur) Alabama, and (Bayport) Texas, demonstrate an important milestone in the company’s commitment to a circular economy for plastics.

The company says that the certification supports the use of advanced recycling technology and bio-attributed feedstocks to produce recycled polystyrene and other styrenic products. Recycled or bio-attributed products certified by the ISCC PLUS standard, use a mass balance approach to track the amount of sustainability characteristics of circular and/or bio-attributed content within materials. This approach provides companies, brand owners and consumers with the assurance that high sustainability requirements are met when they see ISCC PLUS certified materials.

Cassie Bradley, INEOS Styrolution, sustainability commercial manager, Americas says, “Expanding the sites within our ISCC PLUS certification will allow us to offer even more sustainable solutions to our customers. This advancement reflects the ongoing expansion of styrenics sustainable solutions and paves the way for revolutionary advanced recycling technologies which allow for a truly circular economy for polystyrene products.”

Ricardo Cuetos, INEOS Styrolution vice president sales management, Americas, says, “INEOS Styrolution is focused on bringing truly viable, long-term, sustainable solutions to the market. We want to ensure that plastic waste once destined for a landfill can be recycled back into its raw material for infinite use. Thus, making closed-loop products a reality.”