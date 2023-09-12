Leeds based Dulco Recycling gains RecyClass accreditation

Leeds-based recycling business, Duclo Recycling, has been awarded RecyClass accreditation for its plastics recycling processes for post and pre-consumer waste.

× Expand Carol Cox, Managing Director

Part of the Duo Packaging Group which includes Manchester-headquartered packaging manufacturer and consultancy Duo, Duclo Recycling are specialises in the recovery and recycling of plastic packaging, preventing end-of-use material going to waste and keeping it within circular recycling streams to improve resourcefulness.

Duclo Recycling’s RecyClass accreditation was awarded following an independent audit of the business in alignment with EN 15343:2007 and ISO 22095:2020 standards. Its recycling practices were reviewed and a demonstration of its contribution to the waste management of plastics, as well as the origin of its waste, were undertaken.

Duclo claims it is dedicated to meeting the growing demand for high-quality recycled plastic pellets - something that has come under the spotlight since the introduction of the Plastic Packaging Tax (PPT) last year. In the financial year 2022 to 2023, around £276 million in tax revenue was generated by PPT. Additionally, with Government data from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) highlighting just 44.2% of plastic packaging waste is recycled in the UK, compared with metal 76%, paper and cardboard 70.6% and glass 73.6%, the need for plastic packaging circularity is increasing, as companies work to become compliant and respond to growing calls for more resourceful packaging.

Carol Cox, Managing Director at Duclo Recycling, said: “Gaining RecyClass accreditation was something we set our sights on since launching the business two years ago. It’s Duclo Recycling’s mission to bring waste full-circle and that starts with being able to provide the highest level of transparency for our clients - from the management of plastic waste to delivering a superior plastic pellet that increases manufacturers' access to recycled plastics. Achieving this certification so soon is testament to the teams’ dedication to designing and implementing robust processes and their commitment to closed-loop recycling. It’s a very proud moment for all of us.

“A circular economy for plastics is possible and it’s standards such as RecyClass - and the pace at which it is being adopted by the industry - that will help to make this achievable for more businesses.”

Following a £3 million investment from Duo last year, Duclo Recycling’s dry recycling facility and wash plant will recycle around 7,000 tonnes of plastic per year, with the ambition to expand with future investment in an additional wash plant and dry recycling machinery.