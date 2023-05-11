Living Proof and TerraCycle partner up in recycling scheme

Hair care company Living Proof have partnered with TerraCycle to ensure their plastic packaging is diverted from landfills and sustainably recycled nationwide.

× Expand Living proof

The company’s say that anyone can collect their empty plastic Living Proof hair care packaging (bottles, caps and spray pumps) at home, download a free shipping label, package the empty hair care packaging in a box, and send it free-of-charge to TerraCycle to be recycled into new products.

With every shipment sent to TerraCycle through the programme, consumers can earn points that can be converted to donations for the non-profit, school or charitable organisation of their choice.

The launch of this programme follows the successful rollout of a similar recycling scheme in the U.S and Canada.

“We are proud to partner with TerraCycle and I’m delighted to now be able to offer our consumers recycling capabilities in the UK. Living Proof is committed to solving the toughest beauty challenges with safe, cruelty-free innovations that don’t compromise our planet, and partnering with TerraCycle has helped us further develop this commitment.” Zach Rieken, CEO, Living Proof

Julien Tremblin, General Manager of TerraCycle Europe added: “Living Proof were among the first luxury hair care brands to offer a consumer-facing recycling process for their products when we first launched the programmes in the U.S. and Canada. Rolling out a similar programme to the UK demonstrates their commitment to creating a convenient and truly sustainable end-of-life for their packaging.”