LyondellBasell's sustainability report highlights circular ambitions

LyondellBasell recently published its annual sustainability report titled, ‘Unlocking Possibilities’. The publication offers an in-depth review of the company's 2022 sustainability performance, focused on progress toward ending plastic waste in the environment, taking climate action and supporting a thriving society. Highlights include:

Ramping up circular and low carbon solutions through initiatives including growing the company's plastics recycling footprint globally to meet customer demand for more sustainable products and solutions.

Accelerating interim greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets for 2030, in line with science-based guidance and the Paris Agreement, by increasing scope 1 and 2 emissions reduction target to 42% and establishing a scope 3 emissions reduction target of 30%, relative to a 2020 baseline.

Contributing to a thriving society, including focusing on safety, advancing commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion, and continuing to contribute to and engage with the communities in which the company operates.

Peter Vanacker, CEO of LyondellBasell said: "The need to address climate and circularity has never been greater, and during my first year with LyondellBasell, we took decisive action to advance our sustainability goals and accelerate progress on existing commitments. We see opportunities to capture value from our actions and we are primed to unlock possibilities toward a more sustainable, low carbon future."

In 2022, the company reported sustainability highlights including:

Announcing four new plastic waste recycling projects and ventures to grow its mechanical recycling footprint and increase access to feedstock through advanced sorting.

Producing and marketing more than 175,000 metric tons of recycled and renewable-based polymers since 2019 under its Circulen brand. The result marks progress toward the company's commitment to produce and market at least 2 million metric tons of recycled and renewable-based polymers annually by 2030.

Signing renewable electricity power purchase agreements (PPAs) in the U.S. and Europe, achieving more than 50% of our target to procure at least half of our electricity from renewable sources by 2030. Agreements signed this year have now taken us to 70% of our target.

Completing more than 17,000 training hours on diversity, equity and inclusion. Additionally, 40% of the CEOs direct reports are women.

Achieving a record low total recordable injury rate (TRIR) of 0.12, a top-decile result within the petrochemical manufacturing sector.

Recording five million safe work hours at four sites and one million safe work hours at 21 sites.

"We are committed to providing transparency and demonstrating how we are making an impact as a leader in the chemicals industry," said Vanacker.