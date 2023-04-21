M.Holland gains sustainability certification

M. Holland Company, an international distributor of thermoplastic resins and ancillary materials, received its first International Sustainability & Carbon Certification PLUS (ISCC PLUS) certification in the U.S. The company certified its business operations at a warehouse in Coal City, Illinois, owned by G&D Trucking/Hoffman Transportation. By obtaining ISCC PLUS, M. Holland can accelerate the sales of commodity and engineered polymers from ISCC certified partners, through the company’s operations based in Coal City.

× Expand M.Holland ISCC certification

ISCC PLUS is a global certification system that aims to provide supply chain transparency and traceability for sustainable feedstocks used to manufacture advanced or chemically recycled polymers. The company says many of M. Holland’s strategic suppliers have adopted the internationally recognised ISCC PLUS certification standards.

The ISCC PLUS mass balance approach helps to ensure that the amount of bio-based, circular or renewable content is tracked across the value chain. This audited bookkeeping method aims to give M. Holland’s clients and suppliers confidence that the chain of custody has not been broken in the transfer of goods to meet their sustainability goals.

Todd Waddle, director, Sustainability said: “M. Holland’s ISCC PLUS certification is a major milestone in our commitment to promote the circular economy and provide our customers with a broad suite of sustainable polymer solutions. ISCC PLUS certified materials are designed to be drop-in polymer alternatives with properties equivalent to conventional thermoplastics and the added benefit of a reduced carbon footprint.”