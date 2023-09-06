Montachem and Loliware launch seaweed based resins into European market

Montachem International, the global thermoplastics resin corporation, has announced its move into biomaterials with U.S.-based Loliware, a materials science company. The debut marks the first time Montachem has adopted biomaterials into its European portfolio of plastic resins. The companies are debuting their seaweed-based resins at the Plast conference (Hall 9-Booth 141/142 A/B) in Milan, an event that also marks Loliware's entrance into Europe’s $3.5 billion bio-resin market.

The launch introduces Loliware’s compostable, ocean-safe seaweed resins to Montachem’s global customer base, expanding their product assortment beyond Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polystyrene, PVC, and PET.

The company expects to sign a full commercial agreement by the end of 2023, with a multi-year program to distribute Loliware’s seaweed resins for extrusion and injection moulding to their manufacturing customers. Notably, Loliware’s SEA Technology resins are engineered to be processed on existing plastics machinery.

Loliware’s claims its entry into the EU market comes at a time when most currently available biomaterials have not met the strict regulatory requirements for home composability.

“We aim to be fully engaged with environmentally friendly materials that contribute to our ESG mission, and Loliware was the clear standout. Because these new resins fit into existing manufacturing equipment, it is an easy switch for our customers who want to diversify their product selection,” said Montachem President and CEO Jerry Murcia. “Expanding our resins with these revolutionary, versatile, modern materials is the right thing at the right time.”

“With Montachem, we can offer global plastic converters a cost-effective alternative that complies with new legislation, new customer demands, and new waste requirements,” said Loliware CEO Sea Briganti. “We look forward to the many innovative products produced with our compostable seaweed materials, beyond the straws and utensils already in hotels and restaurants across the United States.”