Nalgene Outdoor develops lifestyle bottle made from recycled plastics

Nalgene Outdoor has announced that it has completed the full conversion of its lifestyle bottle manufacturing to 50% certified recycled material. The company was first to market with this initiative in 2020 when it introduced a reusable water bottle made with repurposed material. The company says that this ‘impressive feat’ of a full conversion of the lifestyle bottles significantly increases Nalgene Outdoor’s promise to consumers to reduce the use and impact of single-use plastics on the planet.

Marked with Nalgene Outdoor’s Sustain seal, Nalgene’s new reusable bottles will aim to continue to effectively reduce single-use plastics. With every new lifestyle bottle now created from 50% certified recycled material, The company says Nalgene bottles will not only reduce the use of single-use plastics, but repurpose waste otherwise destined for landfills, exponentially increasing the benefits of reusing a Nalgene bottle.

Elissa McGee, general manager, Nalgene Outdoor. “Today we celebrate the evolution of the simple promise of reusable bottles that Nalgene Outdoor made decades ago when the first bottle went from the lab to the woods It’s exciting to see the significant impact of leading the category in choosing to manufacture a product that not only promotes reusing and reducing waste by its nature, but also has the ‘1-2 punch’ of being made with 50% certified recycled materials.”

Nalgene says Outdoor has repurposed more than 2.35 million pounds of plastic waste since 2020 when it started the manufacturing conversion. Now that the entire line of Nalgene lifestyle bottles is converted, it is projected that in just 2023 - one year - Nalgene Outdoor will use 1.5 million pounds of recycled material or the equivalent of rescuing nearly 69 million single-use bottles from landfills.