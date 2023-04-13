Natureworks develops biopolymer for use in ‘nonwovens’

Biopolymer and polylactic acid (PLA) manufacturer NatureWorks has further expanded the performance attributes delivered by Ingeo biopolymer in hygiene applications with the introduction of Ingeo 6500D for nonwovens.

× Expand Natureworks

The company claims that the new Ingeo solution offers increased softness and strength as well as improved fluid management when combined with optimized hydrophilic surface finish technology. As a certified renewably sourced, low carbon and biobased material, Ingeo 6500D also meets the growing demand from brands and consumers for products made from more sustainable materials.

Robert Green, VP of Performance Polymers, at NatureWorks said: “Building on our expertise in biobased nonwovens, we developed a product that, based on our rigorous testing, can improve the softness of spunbound nonwovens by 40% over nonwovens made with generic PLA. The tensile strength of the new Ingeo solution offers improved processing for converters offering efficient low basis weight fabric production on the latest generation of spunbond equipment. We are looking forward to collaborating with the supply chain as we continue development of this new Ingeo solution in nonwoven applications including diapers and wipes.”

When combined with tailored topical treatments developed in partnership with fibre lubricant manufacturer Goulston Technologies, the company claims the result is lighter, thinner absorbent hygiene products that offer improved fluid management and breathability for better skin health. Ingeo’s inherent hydrophilic properties result in nonwovens that require less surface finish and have better durability compared to polypropylene. Significant improvements are also seen in both the soak surface tension results and the multiple strike performance.