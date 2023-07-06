NEXTLOOPP trial fluorescent markers on MCC Verstraete’s In Mould Labels

Following recent trials undertaken at TOMRA as part of NEXTLOOPP’s lead-up to demonstrate the PolyPPRISMTM technology at commercial scale, the team has trialled its fluorescent markers on MCC Verstraete’s In Mould Labels (IML).

For these trials TOMRA’s AUTOSORT unit, FLYING BEAM, with integrated UV illumination was used. Direct spectophotometric measurements analysed the strength of the fluorescence emissions to ensure that there was sufficient fluorescent signal to provide the sorting of food-grade labelled packs.

The trials, which resulted in 100 percent purity and 100 percent yield during internal tests, propel the multi-participant project a step closer to their goal to produce high-quality recycled food-grade polypropylene (FGrPP).

Having established these successful sorting rates, NEXTLOOPP are working with MCC Verstraete, one of their 48 participants, to showcase NextCycle IMLTM

NextCycle IMLTM consists of an adhesive-free, fully printed (with non-bleeding inks) PP label wrapped-around a PP tub that is separated from the containers at the grinding and air elutriation stages. This technology readily separates printed label flakes from natural PP container flakes and avoids the risk of ink and decoration contamination.