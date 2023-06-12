Omega Plastics Group gains ISO certification

Omega Plastics Group, an integrated plastic injection moulding group, has achieved ISO 14001 certification. ISO 14001 is an international standard that sets out the requirements for an environmental management system (EMS).

During the process, Omega Plastics says it was able to demonstrate its focus on reducing waste and emissions, conserving natural resources, and promoting sustainable practices. This included the use of recycled materials, investing in energy-efficient manufacturing equipment and LED lighting, monitoring, and reducing energy usage, taking steps to reduce water usage, and managing waste responsibly.

“We are delighted to achieve ISO 14001 certification” said Craig Swinhoe, Chief Executive Officer at Omega Plastics Group. “A key part of our vision is to be a sustainable manufacturer. Obtaining ISO 14001 demonstrates the importance to us of environmental sustainability. We are committed to reducing our environmental impact, waste and costs and helping our customers do the same. I am proud of our team’s ongoing efforts to make a positive impact on the environment.”

Julian Jamieson, Group Operations Director, added: “ISO 14001 reduces our environmental impact by helping us to identify and manage our environmental risks and opportunities. It allows us to improve our environmental performance by setting measurable environmental objectives and targets, and by monitoring and reporting on their progress.

Jamieson continued: “ISO 14001 and the systematic approach to environmental management will help us to comply with environmental regulations. It also means that we are well positioned to meet the changing environmental needs of our customers.”