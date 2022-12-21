Omya develops calcium carbonate material as sustainable solution

Omya has launched Omyaloop, a new recycled calcium carbonate-product family, on a needs-based approach to facilitate the polymer industry's transformation toward a sustainable circular economy.

× Expand circular Economy

The product comprises of ultrafine calcium carbonate Omyaloop MIX, specifically developed to compatibilize polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) in mechanical recycling.

Available in the most widely used particle sizes in polymer manufacturing, the company believes that the products can easily substitute carbon-intensive fillers in existing formulations.

Paulina Blaszczyk, an industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, said: "Omya carefully selects and responsibly sources recovered calcium carbonate for its Omyaloop product line. It began producing the products in various European plants using highly selected raw materials. Its extensive selection process and specification conformance earned it the Bureau Veritas International Organization for Standardization 14021 certification for 100% recycled materials."

Omyaloop finds applications in several market segments, including automotive, PVC (e.g., flooring, pipes, and tubes), and compounds and masterbatches, increasingly gaining popularity as a viable solution.

The company drives its R&D initiatives through more than 60 active research collaborations with universities and research institutes, resulting in over 6,500 country-specific granted patents.

Sama Suwal, Best Practices Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan said: "The recycled Omyaloop products perform similarly to conventionally sourced 'virgin' calcium carbonate in compounding and extrusion operations, making them viable as 1:1 replacements in most polymer production processes. Omya can increase recycled content in its final products to meet stringent industrial sustainability goals due to the product's viability for immediate and complete substitution." With its strong overall performance, Omya earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Europe New Product Innovation Award in the sustainable mining solutions industry.