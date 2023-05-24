OnePak announces appointment of strategic advisor

OnePak, the creator of ReturnCenter, a circular economy logistics platform has announced the appointment of Tim Barton as its new strategic advisor. Barton is an entrepreneur, investor, and creative leader with relevant experience in the logistics technology industry.Prior to joining Onepak, Barton founded Freightquote in 1998 and transformed it into the largest online freight brokerage, before selling it to a Fortune 200 company in 2015. Since then, he founded Edison Factory, a firm that creates and invests in startups focused on solving complex global problems. The company claims that he is recognized as an industry innovator and has received numerous awards and accolades from organizations such as Forbes Magazine, Entrepreneur Magazine, Ernst and Young, and more.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tim to our team as a strategic advisor," said Steve Andon, Founder and CEO of Onepak. “Onepak’s mission is to solve the massive logistical challenge of the circular economy. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, and as we continue to expand and innovate, Tim’s exceptional track record and industry expertise will be invaluable."

Tim's educational background includes an MS in Finance from Louisiana State University and a BS in Business from the University of Kansas. He is also a recipient of the KU School of Business Distinguished Alumni Award and currently serves on their board of advisors, as well as several additional boards as an advisor and strategist.

"Joining Onepak is a great opportunity to work with a dynamic team that is passionate about leveraging technology to enable a sustainable supply chain," said Tim Barton. "I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team to drive growth and innovation, while having a positive impact on the industry and the world.”

As strategic advisor, Barton will provide guidance and insights to the Onepak leadership team to help drive the company's strategic direction and growth.