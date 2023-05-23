PepsiCo working with UEFA to tackle sustainability issues ahead of Champions League finals

PepsiCo, in partnership with UEFA (Union of European Football Association), is aiming to find ‘innovative’ ways to achieve the goal of making UEFA Champions League Finals zero waste to landfill by 2026, through the power of its brands, Pepsi, Lay's, Doritos and Gatorade. At the Women's UCL Final at PSV Stadium in Eindhoven on June 3, and the UCL Final at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium on June 10, PepsiCo and UEFA are implementing circular economy practices centred around the 3Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle), to minimize the impact of football on the environment and drive resource efficiencies.

× Expand PepsiCo and UEFA plan for sustainability

Reduce

The fully recyclable, zero plastic and biodegradable fibre cups at the UCL Final will significantly reduce single-use plastic. PepsiCo is also taking measures to implement carbon neutrality via recycling efforts, carbon offsets, and sustainable clothing.

Reuse

PepsiCo claims that reuse solutions at this year's UEFA Women's Champions League Final will be the first to implement returnable packaging for food and drinks. Fans can purchase drinks from 52,000 0.40L transparent cups, with a returnable deposit of 2 Euros. Along with cups, Doritos Nachos will be served in returnable trays throughout the stadium. Likewise, in Istanbul, PepsiCo is partnering with TURN, the world's leading scalable reuse system that capitalizes on smart technology to rid the planet of single-use plastic, to house 48,000 TURN smart cups and bin operations at Champion's Festival sampling stands.

Recycle

PepsiCo claims that all food and beverage packaging supplied at events throughout the finals will be 100% recyclable. Additionally, Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will include 220 recycling bins for diligent waste sorting post-event.

"As one of the world's most respected food and beverage companies, PepsiCo is continuously aiming to use its reach and influence to change the way society makes, uses and disposes of packaging," said Archana Jagannathan, Chief Sustainability Officer Europe at PepsiCo. "We are honored to play a key role in both the men's and women's UEFA Champion's League Finals. It is a privilege to use football as a vehicle to drive positive change on and off the pitch, whilst still providing fans with an unforgettable experience."

"UEFA is delighted to continue the collaboration with PepsiCo to deploy circular economy practices across these two important Finals. Our actions are focused on finding and disseminating solutions applicable to football matches taking place across national associations, leagues and clubs in Europe to play our part in tackling environmental challenges," said Michele Uva, UEFA Social and Environmental Sustainability Director.

Community Impact

Along with the circular economy efforts at the UEFA finals, PepsiCo is supporting community impact through Gatorade's 5v5 global tournaments and Lay's Replay, a global initiative created in partnership with the UEFA Foundation for Children, which creates football pitches using empty crisp packets.

PepsiCo is aiming to drive its latest Lay's RePlay initiative in Turkey by unveiling a new pitch ahead of the finals. From the materials to the installation, the pitches are designed to minimize impact on the environment. For example, the turf and shock pad layers are 100% recyclable at the end of their life span.

"Our partnership with UEFA and the work we are doing provides an incredible opportunity to elevate the conversation around recycling and create sustainable changes," said Mark Kirkham SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Global Beverages at PepsiCo. "We are excited about the future and look forward to a strong partnership with UEFA as they work towards the ultimate goal of having all UCL finals be zero waste to landfill by 2026."