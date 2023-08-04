Polyplastics launching initiative to recycle engineering plastics

Polyplastics, global supplier of engineering thermoplastics, has launched the DURACIRCLE initiative for recycling engineering plastics. The company claims that this effort applies to a wide variety of sustainable solutions that contribute toward achieving a 100% recycling rate for engineering plastics, without being confined to the existing business model of manufacturing and selling plastics. Polyplastics' goal is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

× Expand Polyplastics

Phase one of the sustainability initiative consists of the opening of Polyplastics' new DURACIRCLE (TM) Re-compounding Service business which aims to offer high-quality mechanically recycled materials starting by March 2024. Mechanical recycling is a method to melt plastic waste with heat and process it back into pellets for reuse.

Polyplastics believes that DURACIRCLE Re-compounding Service is a departure from conventional recycling. Its aim is to perform horizontal recycling which is considered difficult with engineering plastics since these materials require high quality in subsequent uses. Horizontal recycling is a recycling method to recycle products into the same products, such as recovering plastic bottles and recycling them back into plastic bottles.

Pre-consumer materials with manufacturing histories that can be traced and pose no concerns of contamination from environmentally hazardous substances are anticipated for use as raw materials. Pre-consumer materials are raw materials such as hot runners and non-conforming products that arise in manufacturing processes before products reach consumers, also referred to as post-industrial recycling (PIR) materials.

In addition to expanding DURACIRCLE to markets outside Japan, Polyplastics plans to develop and offer recycling technologies for post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials which are even harder to reprocess. As environmental needs evolve, Polyplastics is aiming to develop future solutions for mechanical recycling, chemical recycling, and biogenic carbon cycles.