Propyplast ‘LMG CleanLoop’ technology gains Recyclass approval

Following the standardised testing procedures of the RecyClass Recyclability Evaluation Protocols, the Propyplast In-Mould Label technology was approved as fully compatible with the rigid PP recycling stream in Europe.

‘LMG CleanLoop’ is a PP-cast multilayer film for In Mould-Label (IML) applied on a PP container. The novel aspect of this technology is the ability to separate the printed layer from the rest of the label during the grinding step and afterwards via air elutriation – this allows for the recycling of unprinted flakes. The tested IML was applied on a white PP tub, representing 5.5 % of the total weight of the packaging.

According to the company, following the independent testing by CRITT Polymères, in accordance with RecyClass Protocols, the technology was found to pose no negative impact on the current European PP containers recycling infrastructure, given that certain conditions are fulfilled. These include the specification that the thickness of the label is 70 µm or less, and that the printed label must not hinder the recognition of the underlaying PP natural or white container according to RecyClass Design-for-Recycling Guidelines.

Furthermore, injection moulding tests were carried out with the recovered packaging material, and it was determined that the plastic generated by the recycling process can be used back in closed-loop applications with up to 100 % of this material.

The company says that the importance of Propyplast’s and other similar technologies lies in their ability to preserve the value of natural and white packaging. By having decoration that can be separated via pre-treatment steps in accordance with state-of-the-art processes used by European recyclers, the pellets will not be contaminated by the inks and can therefore be used to produce new natural or white containers.