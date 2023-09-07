RECOUP announces awards shortlist for 2023

RECOUP’s Plastics Resource and Recycling Conference Returns to KingsGate Conference Centre, Peterborough on Thursday 28 September 2023.
The Plastics Resource and Recycling Conference, a highly anticipated event in the industry, is gearing up for its return to the prestigious KingsGate Conference Centre in Peterborough.
Drawing a substantial audience of approximately 500 delegates annually, the organisers say conference serves as a dynamic platform that unites a diverse spectrum of stakeholders, ranging from NGOs to local and national governmental bodies.
The gathering includes participation from organisations spanning the plastics and broader sustainability value chain, culminating in a productive environment for networking and sharing best practices.
A pivotal highlight of this year's conference is the debut of the Awards & Pre-Conference Networking Dinner. Scheduled for the evening of Wednesday, 27 September, at the Holiday Inn in Peterborough, this exclusive event welcomes all delegates.
Best Development or Innovation to Enhance Plastic Products for Recyclability or Re-Use
Apetito & Wiltshire Farm Foods Ltd - Boomerang!
Kraft Heinz - Mono material dispensing closure (Project Balaton)
Magnomer, Inc - Magmark SS Ink
NEXTEK Ltd - NEXTLOOPP PPristine FGrPP
Zotefoams Plc - ReZorce® Circular Packaging
Recycled Plastic Product of the Year
Nestlé - KitKat packaging
Schoeller Allibert Services - Magnum Optimum® 1210 CircuLine
SEAQUAL INITIATIVE - SEAQUAL® YARN
Wastesmiths CIC - Bee Saviour Card
Best Innovation in Equipment or Technology to Improve the Collection, Sorting, Reprocessing or Re-use of Plastics
Fiberight Limited - HYDRACYCLE
Greyparrot - Greyparrot AI Waste Recognition System
Polytag - Unique-every-time QR codes
SortFlow Limited - SortFlow AI Mapper