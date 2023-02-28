RECOUP announces return of conference

Plastics resource efficiency and recycling charity, RECOUP, has opened registrations for annual conference, to be held on Thursday 28 September.

The day-long Plastics Resource and Recycling Conference is being held at Kingsgate Conference Centre, Peterborough. Attendance remains Free to members, with early-bird discounts available to non-members for a limited time only. There is also the opportunity to exhibit at the venue.

The event normally sees around 500 delegates in attendance and draws together stakeholders, NGOs, Local and National Government bodies and organisations from across the plastics and wider sustainability value chain, to network and share best practice.

This year RECOUP is hosting an Awards & Pre-Conference Networking Dinner for all delegates on the evening of Wednesday 27 September at the Holiday Inn, Peterborough, to network and celebrate with colleagues, ahead of the conference.

RECOUP says it is delighted to announce Christopher Smith, Resource Efficiency Leader at Comply Direct Ltd, as the winner of a free conference ticket, offered as part of a recent RECOUP membership survey.

Rebecca Davis, Membership & Events Manager at RECOUP commented: “Congratulations to Christopher who completed our membership survey, along with many other existing and potential RECOUP members. We really appreciate your feedback and look forward to seeing you at the conference”.

Conference sponsorship packages are available and offer organisations an opportunity to showcase their products and services in front of influential people in the plastics resource and recycling value chain.