RECOUP calls for interventions to increase transparency of marine plastic programmes

Plastics resource efficiency and recycling charity, RECOUP, has released its new River and Ocean Plastics Collection and Recycling Programmes Report. This report, available to RECOUP members, found that inconsistency and ambiguity in language and operations, risk undermining programme efforts to achieve the best results in removing plastic waste from marine environments.

× Expand RECOUP report

The report analysed 30 global marine programmes, including a mixture of collection schemes, technical innovators, and those that manufacture equipment and provide software to collect material and store data.

Tom McBeth, Policy & Infrastructure Projects Manager at RECOUP said: “Findings from the report showed significant variation across the programmes we analysed, ranging from differences in definitions and language used, materials targeted, environments collected from, and the transparency around the process and end destination of the material.”

On the consistency of language used to describe the material captured by these programmes, McBeth added: “Inconsistency of language is a concern, with some programmes using wording around ‘ocean bound plastic’ to mean material ‘likely to enter waterways within 50km of open water’. This would mean that water entering any river in the UK would meet such a definition.”

As interest in the sector grows, packaging producers are increasingly seeking ways to incorporate recycled plastics, and those collected from the natural environment, into new packaging and products. It is therefore vital that standards are in place to ensure consistent, evidence-based results.

RECOUP has developed five key interventions that it believes would increase the transparency and reduce confusion around marine programmes and their operations: