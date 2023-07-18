Recoup design produces sustainable seating for Ipswich cafe

Recoup Design, the 2023 Award Winner, claims it has a refreshing approach to commercial design. It salvages, restores, and repurposes materials to create gorgeously-crafted functional pieces. The service offered is bespoke and unique to each customer's needs and falls within three key areas: Industrial, Antique, and Mid-Century Modern. Through paid work placements, Recoup Design works with charities nationwide, such as Crisis, to offer social interaction and insight into an industry they may not have considered previously.

× Expand sustainable seating

Now complete, Paddy & Scott’s Waterfront terrace is a crafted and functional outdoor seating area, which Recoup Design has created from reclaimed materials and bespoke construction. Benches and tables are surrounded by planters built using solid larch sourced as manufacturing waste, which would otherwise have been burnt or chipped.

Paddy & Scott’s Café Manager, Nick Reynolds, said: "Having Recoup come and install our outdoor furniture has made a real difference. We are seeing more new customers come and explore the café as a result, and it looks great. The fact that it's made from reclaimed materials, rather than manufactured from new, supports our sustainability goals and gives another independent company some exposure, so they can grow their business too."

Tom Co Founder from Recoup Design added, "We were delighted to be asked by Paddy & Scott's to design and build a new, more permanent outdoor seating area at their flagship coffee shop in Ipswich. Our sustainable design company, Recoup, uses predominantly reclaimed, salvaged, and vintage items for our installations and, through our partnerships with charitable organisations, provides paid work experience opportunities for people looking to gain new skills, increase their employability, or facilitate their general well-being. On this occasion, we worked with a local timber supplies company to source timber offcuts and waste material that is surplus to their remit. This included sections of tanalised timber along with some grade 'A' British-grown Larch cladding. Working this way has mutual benefits for all parties, not least the environment. The supplier is able to monetize stock that is otherwise unsaleable, the customer receives favourable rates for installation, and the environmental impact of sourcing new products is considerably reduced. In addition to our commitment to the planet, the team at Recoup Design is passionate about our social impact as a company and the ability to connect communities through good business. We were keen to collaborate with Paddy & Scott's due to their shared values through their own ethically responsible coffee supply chain."

Ipswich Borough Council has a scheme aimed at assisting new and existing independent businesses in refurbishing or enhancing the visual appeal of their establishments. It is claimed that Local residents and businesses have witnessed a gradual decline in the local area, with several large chain stores closing in the town centre of Ipswich. Therefore, when CEO Jonathan Reed learned about the scheme run by Ipswich Borough Council, an application was submitted to support their plans of improving the outside terrace of their flagship café.