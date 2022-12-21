REMADE conference set to showcase latest circular approaches

The REMADE Institute, a 163-member public-private partnership established by the United States Department of Energy (DOE) has announced that registration is now open for the REMADE Circular Economy Technology Summit & Conference.

× Expand Untitled design - 1

The Conference, which is organized by the Institute in partnership with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and with support from the DOE's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, will take place March 20-21, 2023, at the National Academy of Sciences Building in Washington.

REMADE CEO Nabil Nasr said:"REMADE and our partners are very excited about bringing together, for the first time, all aspects of the circular economy into one unified, in-depth, multidisciplinary, action-based scientific conference and national thought-leadership event." "We strongly encourage industry innovators, academic researchers, and others — from university students just starting out, to international experts renowned in their fields — to attend this critically important event."

REMADE believes the Conference aims to advance the conversation on a circular approach and how it can benefit nations in meeting their multiple energy, environmental, manufacturing, industrial decarbonization, and economic goals. The Conference will share new information on technologies that could be capable of advancing and accelerating the transition to a circular economy and will have a specific theme focused on breakthroughs in sustainable manufacturing, circular technologies, and clean tech innovations.

Andrew Morlet, Ellen MacArthur Foundation CEO said: "The Ellen MacArthur Foundation is excited to work with the REMADE Institute on this national thought leadership event. As more business leaders, cities, policymakers, and innovators worldwide start to recognize the benefits of the circular economy, this conference will highlight technology solutions that can help them achieve their economic and environmental goals."

Steve McKnight, Acting Director of EERE's Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies Office added:"EERE is proud to support the REMADE Institute and its partners in their efforts to reduce embodied energy and carbon emissions associated with foundational industrial materials, This important international event will advance REMADE's work in moving America toward a circular economy and reducing carbon emissions across the manufacturing sector."

The event will serve as a showcase for technologies capable of reducing energy consumption, decreasing greenhouse gas emissions, decreasing the use of virgin materials, and increasing the supply and use of recycled materials. Experts at the event will present REMADE-funded research and development projects as well as other technological research projects from around the world that are capable of increasing the reuse, remanufacturing, recovery and recycling of energy-intensive materials. These materials include metals, such as steel and aluminum; polymers, including plastics; fibers, including papers and textiles; and electronic waste (e-waste).