Ring container technologies releases second annual sustainability report

Ring Container Technologies, a producer of plastic containers, has announced the release of “Pursuit of Excellence 2022,” the company’s second annual environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report.

According to the company, the ‘innovations and accomplishments’ detailed in the document show a year of significant progress toward the company’s long-standing sustainability initiatives that have reduced millions of pounds of plastic materials, minimized energy intensity, and helped customers reduce food waste, among other achievements. The company also claims that the report reinforces ongoing efforts to minimize the company’s impact on the environment and maximize their impact with employees, customers, and communities.

“Responsible, sustainable practices are at the core of our business,” said Brian Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer at Ring Container Technologies. “We are setting our ESG goals high, striking a balance between ambitious aspirations and attainable outcomes, so that we can make meaningful changes while giving our stakeholders confidence that we will continue to deliver on our commitments.”

Ring’s ESG accomplishments can be segmented into three categories: innovation, environmental stewardship, and employee and community engagement. In addition to showcasing the successes of 2022, the report also highlights the work that the company is doing to meet future sustainability goals outlined in 2027. Among the results highlighted by “Pursuit of Excellence 2022” are the following: