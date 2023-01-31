Sustainable materials company Origin opens first plant

Origin Materials, a carbon negative materials company that claims its mission is to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, has announced the mechanical completion of Origin 1, the Company’s first commercial manufacturing plant, in-line with a previously disclosed timeline.

As part of mechanical completion, the plant's critical mechanical systems have been installed and commissioning has begun. Work onsite will continue, including electrical work, adding new equipment, and further refining technology.

John Bissell, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Origin Materials said: “The mechanical completion of Origin 1, our first commercial plant, is an important milestone in our mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, I’m proud of how our team has executed as we draw closer to commercial production to meet over $9 billion in total customer demand for our carbon-negative materials. What we’ve been able to accomplish to date, despite the pandemic and related supply-chain headwinds, demonstrates the capability, efficiency, and efficacy of our project team. I’d also like to express our gratitude to BioIndustrial Innovation Canada, the Sarnia-Lambton community, Sarnia's mayor, Mike Bradley, the Honorable Bob Bailey, the Honorable Marilyn Gladu, along with support from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (“ISED”), for their partnership and support. As we look ahead, we are excited to start up the plant, begin commercial production, deliver product to our customers, and take the next step in our journey to decarbonize the world’s materials.”

Work at the plant continues, with plant commissioning to support start-up anticipated to be complete around the end of Q1 2023 and start-up beginning shortly thereafter. Origin 1 aims to start to address growing customer demand for the Company’s renewable materials and allow customers to qualify products and applications beyond PET.