TerraCycle announces recycling collaboration with skincare company

Global personal care brand, Paula’s Choice Skincare, and recycling company TerraCycle has announced the launch of the Paula’s Choice Skincare Free Recycling Programme in the UK.

The partnership enables consumers to recycle their empty Packaging. Anyone can collect their empty Paula’s Choice Skincare packaging, including the brand’s skincare bottles, tubes, caps, pumps, droppers and applicators, at home, download a free shipping label, package the empty items in a box, and send it free-of-charge to TerraCycle to be recycled into new products.

By saving these items from landfills and sending them to TerraCycle to be recycled, the company claims consumers will be able to earn points that can be converted to donations for the non-profit, school or charitable organisation of their choice.

Frans Jansen, Director of Operations, Paula’s Choice Europe said: “Caring for people and our planet is just as important to us as caring for our skin. As part of our sustainability commitment, we are excited to partner with Terracycle to help reduce plastic waste. Unfortunately, it is not always possible to recycle skincare packaging in kerbside recycling systems. We are proud to offer our customers in the UK the possibility to recycle their empties through our collaboration with Terracycle.”

Julien Tremblin, General Manager, TerraCycle Europe added: “We are very excited to be working with Paula’s Choice in the UK. The programme has been a great success in the US and we are thrilled to be able to offer consumers in the UK a sustainable solution for their Paula’s Choice Skincare packaging.”