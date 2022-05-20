Nextek Founder and CEO Professor Edward Kosior discusses the plastics industry’s challenge of juggling sustainability, circularity and pollution.

Nextek The ultimate balancing act Professor Edward Kosior

Climate change is not an event in the future. It is happening now. David Attenborough’s documentary Breaking Boundaries spells it out well – we have already breached many of our planet’s boundaries and we can’t afford to be complacent about the actions we take to drastically reduce our carbon emissions and plastic pollution.

A report by PEW - Breaking the Plastic Wave - estimates that 11 million metric tonnes of plastic entered the ocean from land in 2016, adding to the estimated 150 million metric tonnes of plastic already in the ocean. Plastic flows into the ocean are projected to nearly triple by 2040 to 29 million metric tonnes per year. Even worse, because plastic remains in the ocean for hundreds of years, or longer, and may never biodegrade, the cumulative amount of plastic stock in the ocean could grow by 450 million metric tonnes in the next 20 years, with severe impacts on biodiversity, and ocean and human health.

Waste’s Role in the Climate Race

As we are all aware, plastic pollution does not stop at the ocean. The direct impact of waste management sits at the heart of climate change. Global waste currently generates over 1.3 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO 2 e). More than half of possible CO 2 e savings from waste will come from increased recycling rates and increased recycled content of all material in the recycling stream.

It has been estimated that by significantly improving waste collection, sorting, and recycling we can reduce global GHG emissions by between 2.1 to 2.8 billion tonnes of CO 2 e per year compared with ‘business as usual’.

× Expand via Shutterstock The ultimate balancing act

Pivoting our View of ‘Waste’

However, minimising our waste will only occur once we actively start unlocking the value in the materials we still consider belong in a ‘waste’ stream. Realistically we cannot eliminate plastic from the supply chain, and even if we did, that would not solve the world’s climate crisis. Quite the contrary.

According to a Waste Reduction Model (WARM), if all the 37.4 million tonnes of single-family recyclables were put back to productive use instead of lost to disposal, it would reduce US GHG emissions by 96 million metric tonnes of CO 2 e. It would also conserve an annual energy equivalent of 154 million barrels of oil and achieve the equivalent of taking more than 20 million cars off US highways – not to mention the generation of an estimated 370,000 full-time equivalent jobs. And that is just in the US.

Wasted Waste

As PEW rightly points out there is no one solution that will enable us to claw back our waste or reduce our carbon footprint, we urgently need to combine high-impact solutions from numerous different pathways. What is needed is a balance between improving recycling practices, expanding waste collection, and ensuring that disposal processes prevent plastic leakage. Furthermore, we need to ensure that the chosen solutions don’t have unintended consequences as different solutions have very different GHG profiles.

It is a sobering fact that 80% of the packaging currently produced still goes to landfill or is potentially destined for waste-to-energy. Yet approximately a ton of CO2 is saved for every ton of plastic material diverted from landfill to be recycled.

The likes of waste-to-energy may be heralded as a solution to our waste woes, but in truth the CO 2 e to produce energy from waste negates its benefits. Likewise, many are pinning their hopes on the optimistic promises of chemical recycling, which will undoubtedly play a role in reducing our mixed and complex waste but it is still a long way from scaling up and in the meantime still tips our carbon footprint in the wrong direction.

× Expand via Shutterstock The ultimate balancing act The ultimate balancing act

Diverting waste to either of these solutions, in effect, is wasting waste, when we have far more impactful uses for plastic waste that have a much smaller carbon footprint.

Buying valuable time

We need to focus on driving rapid already-deliverable improvements in packaging waste through mechanical recycling meshed with cutting-edge sorting and decontamination technologies. This will buy time for those areas of consumption where carbon reductions are harder to achieve, to enable them to develop and test new technologies and approaches.

As we increase the amount of recyclates we can use, we will be better placed to support the world as it shifts its consumption habits in order to minimise the global temperature rise.

Keeping innovation on track

Back in 2018, 70 brand-owners and organisations pledged for recycled content, generating a demand in Europe for 10 million tonnes per year of recycled plastics by 2025 in order to address their targets related to greater sustainability and carbon neutrality. Despite this the current capacity is projected to grow to just over 6.4 million tonnes, requiring a further capacity expansion of over 60% in less than four years.