Titan Celebrates Decade Of Transforming Waste Into Value

Key Highlights:

Titan Waste Management celebrates its tenth anniversary of changing waste management practices and turning waste into a valuable resource.

During their journey, Titan has partnered with over 60 businesses to enhance its in-house waste management systems.

Titan has diverted over 21,000 tonnes of material from landfills this year alone.

Titan Waste Management announces its tenth anniversary, commemorating a decade of contributions to the waste management industry. From its inception, Titan has been dedicated to innovation, sustainability, and excellence, changing waste management practices and turning waste from a liability into a valuable resource.

A Decade of Achievements

Over the past ten years, Titan Waste Management has been at the forefront of change, partnering with over 60 businesses to enhance its in-house waste management systems. Through its efforts, Titan has diverted over 21,000 tonnes of material from landfills this year alone. Utilising advanced logistical planning and deploying a fleet of over 30 machines, Titan boosted productivity for its clients, resulting in significant cost savings.

Zero to Landfill Excellence

Titan Waste Management recognises the achievements of its clients, including companies like GU Foods, who have earned its Zero to Landfill awards. Achieving Zero to Landfill status is a testament to the commitment of businesses like GU Foods to sustainability and growth.

Committed Team and Community Engagement

Titan brings Titan Ted to its team, who will join its Waste Guru in providing advice to businesses across the waste and recycling industry.

Looking Ahead

As Titan celebrate this significant milestone, the company remains dutiful in its commitment to the future. With ambitious goals for further waste reduction, increased recycling rates, and expansion into new markets, Titan is poised for continued success in the years to come.