TOPAS technology gains RecyClass recyclability approval

Following standardised testing procedures of the RecyClass Recyclability Evaluation Protocols, RecyClass claims results show that TOPAS 8007 technology is fully compatible with the flexible polyethylene (PE) recycling stream in Europe.

The evaluated technology is a cyclic olefin copolymer (COC) which is an ethylene-norbornene copolymer. It is typically used in flexible plastic packaging, like lidding films, pouches or shrink films and labels, as it provides or sealing barrier properties and mechanical performance (stiffness, strength).

Independent testing was carried out by Proplast, and it led to similar results obtained during the evaluation of TOPAS 8007 by the Association of Plastics Recyclers (APR). According to RecyClass Lab results show that the use of TOPAS 8007 has no negative impact on the recycling of flexible PE within European state-of-the-art recycling infrastructure, under the condition that its use does not exceed 20% of the total packaging structure.

The issued Recyclability Approval is also valid for other COC grades with a lower norbornene content such as TOPAS 9506.

Further conversion assessments led to equally positive results with the conversion of high-quality PE-blown films containing up to 25% of the innovation.

As the industry accelerates the transition toward circular plastic packaging, technologies, such as this one will become of increasing importance for the value chain.