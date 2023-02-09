Total Engergies and Ecolab launch new sustainable plastic packaging

TotalEnergies and Ecolab has launched plastic packaging incorporating recycled material that will aim to contribute to promoting circularity in heavy-use packaging markets.

Key Highlights

This new plastic packaging intends to promote circularity in the value chain

The packaging is designed for highly concentrated cleaning products and is part of a larger portfolio of products

TotalEnergies' CEO Olivier Greiner says the aim of the product is to produce circular solutions while maintaining quality

The companies claim that the packaging aligns with the values of the EU's circular commitments

The company’s claim that this launch is the culmination of a close collaboration to introduce post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic into primary packaging for highly concentrated cleaning products, starting with the supply of TotalEnergies RE:use rPE6314 grade – within the RE:clic portfolio of circular polymers - in the MAXX S range for Facility care. It is part of a larger effort by both companies to drive solutions that prevent waste and protect people, the planet, and business.

Olivier Greiner, Vice President Polymers Europe & Orient, at TotalEnergies said: "Delivering sustainable solutions without compromising on performance is instrumental in enlarging the market for recycled plastics. This collaboration with Ecolab is an excellent example of a value chain partnership aimed at enabling circularity for highly technical applications and it fully contributes to our ambition of producing 30% circular polymers by 2030."

Anja de Reus, VP Sustainability Europe at Ecolab said: “The collaboration with TotalEnergies proves once again how important it is to create innovative partnerships to provide the best solutions. At Ecolab, we are committed to continuously improving our packaging by offering our customers products that are designed to optimize the amount of plastic and minimize environmental impact. This is part of our commitment to provide every customer with an overall positive impact and deliver value.”

TotalEnergies and Ecolab say the company’s initiatives are fully aligned with the European dynamic in terms of circular economy for plastics. The European Union is developing the Sustainable Products Initiative to incorporate sustainability throughout the whole lifecycle of the product, and to boost circularity.