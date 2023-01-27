TotalEnergies joins recycling collaboration

TotalEnergies has joined NEXTLOOPP, an initiative bringing together 47 companies from the plastics value chain that aims to create food-grade recycled polymer from advanced mechanical recycling.

Launched in October 2020 by Nextek, NEXTLOOPP is a global multiparticipant project with the objective to produce high-quality recycled polypropylene that is suitable for food-grade applications and made from post-consumer packaging material.

The project deploys technology to sort food-grade polypropylene (PP) from post-consumer material and then decontaminate the polymer to comply with stringent food-grade standards.

NEXTLOOPP has recently completed a study of background contamination of post-consumer PP packaging for its submissions to food safety authorities in Europe (EFSA), in the United States (USFDA) and in the United Kingdom (UK FSA).

TotalEnergies says it is committed to the development of a circular economy for plastics and to meet the growing customer demand for high-quality recycled polymers. TotalEnergies claims it will leverage this technological partnership to accelerate the feasibility review of advanced mechanical recycling projects.

Nathalie Brunelle, Senior Vice President Polymers at TotalEnergies said: “We are delighted to join and support the NEXTLOOPP project, alongside other major industry players. This initiative will allow us to go one step further in developing technologies to produce food-grade recycled material from advanced mechanical recycling and broaden our options for projects that contribute to our ambition to produce 30% circular polymers by 2030.”

Professor Edward Kosior, founder and CEO of Nextek Ltd and NEXTLOOPP added:” Thewhole of the NEXTLOOPP project is strengthened by TotalEnergies’ adding to the programme their extensive technical capabilities in creating circular solutions for PP resins. They contribute to the growing body of expertise in controlling the properties and formulation of their range of both virgin and recycled PP for a myriad of applications.”