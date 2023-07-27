Net zero the key to attracting future skilled engineers

The perception that the polymer industry is not central to achieving net zero targets will affect companies’ ability to recruit skilled staff, according to a new report.

Published by Cogent Skills, the report – A greenprint on skills for the low-carbon industries – reveals the extent of the talent and skills challenge for the polymers industry, with the biggest fall (70 percent) in new apprenticeships among established industries since 2015-16.

Data suggests the prevalence of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the polymers sector – which are less likely to pay the Apprenticeship Levy – means they have seen a greater drop in apprenticeship starts.

Yet there is an ongoing need for highly-skilled, graduate-level staff to support advanced research and development alongside operations and maintenance teams running production facilities – plus the move to develop renewable polymers and increase innovation in the circular economy.

The report highlights how new skills will be crucial as companies in the polymers industry transition to developing natural and biodegradable polymers and bio-based plastics, while investing in recycling technologies. In addition, the sector is exploring cleaner energy sources and carbon capture utilisation and storage to help minimise its carbon footprint.

The way companies transition – either by modifying existing products or expanding their operations to include low carbon technologies – will affect skills demands: while the former requires some adjustments in quality control to meet different standards – such as using advanced polymers for fuel cell electrolytes – introducing new activities will require greater upskilling and retraining.

“Unless industry can access the next generation of talent – including engineers, scientists, technicians and operators – any plan for a just transition will fall short. That means harnessing the energy and enthusiasm of younger people to tackle the climate crisis by showing how science and technology is a route to making meaningful change, as well as a rewarding career. And this includes creating diverse apprenticeship standards that will reflect today’s technologies and industry needs.”

Among a range of actions, Cogent Skills will be conducting research and mapping courses currently available to upskill and reskill the existing workforce.