RECOUP has called on packaging designers and specifiers not to forget the basics when it comes to plastic packaging recyclability. Although current trends may seek to explore new innovations in packaging, often the fundamentals for designing for recyclability are forgotten.

× Expand via Shutterstock ‘Remember the basics’: RECOUP asks packaging designers to step up to the recycling challenge

It is crucial, RECOUP added, that packs no longer claim ‘recyclability’ if it cannot be supported by UK infrastructure systems and without the need for considerable intervention by consumers before disposal.

In revisiting this issue, RECOUP has produced a Recyclability by Design - Back to Basics Case Study outlining some of these key principles covering labelling, single polymer construction and adhesives.

The study looks at PET bottles, pots, tubs, and trays and offers feedback on the recyclability of each, as well as ways in which producers can improve collection rates without intervention from the consumer.

RECOUP CEO Stuart Foster: “You cannot change the recyclability of a pack by passing onto the consumer the responsibility.”

The study highlights the issues surrounding tear-off strips and questions whether it is ethical to ask the consumer to remove a part of the packaging before recycling, as the implications if they fail to do so would be that the pack could fail to be correctly sorted. Claiming recyclability on a pack where such fundamental principles are ignored is adding to consumer confusion, as explained by RECOUP’s Head of Packaging, Recycling and Design Paul East: “Recyclability guidelines exist to help packaging designers to make sure their packaging is designed with recycling in mind from the outset.”

This issue will be among those under debate at the RECOUP Conference on 29 September.