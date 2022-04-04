Aeronix Technologies, a Southampton-based supplier of vacuum infusion processing materials, equipment and technical support to the UK composites industry, is launching a new range of carbon neutral consumable products.

× Expand via Shutterstock Aeronix Technologies launches carbon neutral processing materials for UK composites market

The range of fabrics, films, meshes, tubing and fittings are manufactured from different types of plastics. This initiative is being hailed as an industry-first for the UK composites market.

The launch of an alternative choice of carbon neutral consumables is the first stage of a ‘Sustainable Industry’ programme that will be rolled out by Aeronix Technologies over the next 12 months. The business has a goal to transform harmful practices that negatively impact the environment, especially those contributing towards climate change.

The new range of carbon neutral composites consumables for vacuum infusion (VI), vacuum assisted resin transfer moulding (VARTM) and prepreg laminating includes:

Vacuum bagging films

Infusion resin flow meshes

Vacuum breather fabrics

Release films

Peel plies

Plastic infusion tubing, spiral wrap and associated fittings

Aeronix has chosen four Carbon Offset projects focusing on clean oceans, afforestation (new forest creation), hydropower and biomass.

An independent study commissioned by Aeronix investigated and calculated the carbon emissions (in kg CO₂/ 100 sq. m or kg of material) for each of the peel plies, plastic fabrics, textiles, vacuum bags, release films and plastic fitting products used by composites moulders. A +10% offset value safety margin allowance for each product type is being used by Aeronix Technologies to ensure sufficient offsetting to be net zero.

Commercial Director Andrew Edge said: “I have seen first-hand the amount of waste generated when manufacturing large scale 50M+ composite hulls, decks and blades. Our carbon emission study has quantified what that equates to in terms of the carbon footprint and the impact on the planet. We want our customers to leverage our work on this initiative to reduce their carbon footprint.”

Aeronix Technologies aims to continue the development of new product innovations with even lower emissions as part of a circular economy and with the goal of reducing the amount of offset needed to offer carbon neutral products.