AIMPLAS closes 2020 with 10 per cent revenue increase

The 2020 financial year was marked by the health, economic and social effects of the COVID-19 health crisis. In this context, AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, made all its resources and knowledge available to society.

The centre did not cease its activity but turned its focus to short-term solutions, such as 3D printing and manufacture of face shields supplied to healthcare workers in hospitals and nursing homes, as well as long-term solutions, which involved carrying out several R&D projects to prevent and fight against COVID-19.

AIMPLAS improved in all financial categories in the year of its 30th anniversary and the tenth anniversary of the AIMPLAS-UPV Chair. The technology centre closed the 2020 financial year with more than €14.6m in revenue, a 10 per cent increase over the previous year. 73 per cent of this revenue was generated by 218 R&D&I projects; 21 per cent came from more than 5,000 technology services provided; four per cent came from 150 training actions for a total of 3,800 hours with 4,400 attendees and the remaining two per cent corresponded to membership fees.

In terms of technological services, AIMPLAS remained the top centre in Spain for the number of ENAC-accredited tests for plastics it performs in accordance with standard UNE-EN ISO/IEC 17025.

To keep up with this increase in activity, AIMPLAS has regularly expanded its facilities. In 2020, a new 1,500m2 unit was designed and built based entirely on environmental sustainability criteria. This unit become the first laboratory building in Spain to obtain BREEAM certification. It houses a pilot plant for chemical processes involving polymer synthesis, and research is carried out using CO2 as a renewable raw material. New chemical recycling processes and healthcare research are also undertaken. These and other investments were made possible due to the support of the Valencian Community’s Ministry of Sustainable Economy through the Valencian Institute of Business Competitiveness (IVACE).

In 2020, AIMPLAS management was also certified as excellent through the Sello EFQM 500+ (EFQM Excellence Recognition 5 Stars) from Club Excelencia en Gestión. This is the highest category it could achieve, which is of note because AIMPLAS had never applied for EFQM recognition before.

In terms of corporate social responsibility (CSR), AIMPLAS made progress by verifying its 2019 sustainability report and calculating its social return on investment (SROI) for the first time with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). According to the calculation made by an independent body, for every euro invested in 2020, €10.5 were generated to benefit society. In addition, a total impact of €135m was generated in Social Development Goals (SDGs) and a total of €30.5m was generated in terms of the circular economy.