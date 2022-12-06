ALPLA develops new carbon-optimised bottle

Packaging and recycling company ALPLA has developed a new carbon-optimised prototype solution.

× Expand newly developed bottle

The ultralight packaging system with a bottle made entirely of recycled HDPE, (rHDPE) underscores the company’s global sustainability strategy.

The company claims that the carbon-optimised packaging, designed to be used in beauty care, has 71% less carbon consumption compared with packaging types. The bottle and cap are cap are completely recyclable and it has total weight of approximately 14 grams. The bottle is made entirely of recycled HDPE (rHDPE) sourced from the company’s own plants in the EU. It is also produced exclusively using renewable energy.

Karina Pölzl, Innovation Project Manager at ALPLA said: “Canupak is an example of how the potential to minimise emissions can be explored with packaging systems. ‘We are gradually reducing carbon emissions and are expanding our expertise across the board of processes, from design and production through to logistics. The carbon optimised Canupak is the next milestone on the path to the sustainable packaging of the future.”

The product carbon footprint (PCF) comprises all the emissions throughout a product’s life cycle, including its disposal. The areas of package contents. However, retail and use phase were not considered as these are not relevant to the climate impacts of packaging. As no clear standards currently exist for climate-neutral products and offsetting certificates, ALPLA is focusing on reducing emissions within its own sphere of influence.

Project Manager Karina Pölzl added: “We are focusing on further optimising our products and on maximum recyclability based on design for recycling and are on the lookout for partners who wish to take the next step in reducing their carbon footprint together with us.”

ALPLA’s CEO Philipp Lehner said: “There is increasing demand for sustainable products – among our customers as well as the end consumers. Carbon-optimised packaging has a key part to play here. We already have the expertise and experience in producing future-oriented solutions.”

The company is investing 50 million euros a year in recycling activities to this end. ALPLA already widely uses renewable energies and recycled materials at its plants and is minimising transport journeys with in-house plants directly at the customers’ premises.