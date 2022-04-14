Cortec’s Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibitor (VpCI) technology shrink film provides multi-metal protection for parts and equipment for up to three years even in aggressive outdoor conditions.

× Expand Cortec Corporation Cortec’s VpCI-126 HP UV shrink film provides multi-metal protection

VpCI-126 HP UV is transparent, containing unique inhibitors that protect the polymer from UV exposure and prevents degradation. VpCI-126 HP UV can be applied in numerous applications and is suitable for transit staging and the lay-up of critical equipment, including that with large void spaces, multiple metals, and complex geometries.

A suitable replacement for conventional rust preventatives such as oils and desiccants, Cortec’s shrink film renders equipment ready to use with no additional cleaning or degreasing.

VpCI-126 HP UV shrink film, in conjunction with other Cortec products, provides a turnkey preservation for long-term storage. Metal parts packaged in VpCI-126 HP UV shrink film receive continuous protection against salt air and humid environments, moisture, aggressive industrial atmospheres, and dissimilar metal corrosion. The VpCI’s vaporise and condense on all metal surfaces within the enclosed space and diffuse to every area of the part in storage, protecting its exterior, void spaces and recesses.

A major Spain-based wind energy component manufacturer experienced problems with corrosion and required a system that would protect the components from corrosion for two to five years in indoor and outdoor conditions. The components were first given a thorough cleaning with VpCI-415 (dilution in water). After drying, the most sensitive metal surfaces were coated with VpCI-368 D removable coating at 50-75µm (2-3mm) wet film thickness using a roller. Each element was then wrapped and heat shrunk in either VpCI-126 HP UV shrink film or MilCorr VpCI shrink film, depending on the length of protection needed. The components were shipped out along with VpCI-414 as part of a complete kit to clean off VpCI-368 D at the destinations when required. After testing Cortec VpCI materials, the customer incorporated them into their new wind turbine projects to avoid corrosion problems.

European EcoCortec in Croatia specialises in sustainable corrosion protection packaging under the license of its parent company, Cortec Corporation. It has been promoting safe, sustainable packaging solutions for more than 15 years and now offers films, papers, and bags, mostly from renewable, biobased and recyclable materials.