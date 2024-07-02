DOMO Chemicals polyamides decarbonise chemical and plastics industry

Key Highlights:

DOMO Chemicals, a provider of engineered materials and sustainable solutions, announced significant sustainability achievements in 2023, as detailed in its latest Sustainability Report.

In a year marked by substantial progress and innovative partnerships, the company obtained the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification PLUS (ISCC+) label for three production sites and over 300 PA6 and engineered materials products. This certification enhances DOMO's ability to offer customers a wider range of circular and bio-based solutions, reinforcing its commitment to customer-centric innovation.

Further solidifying DOMO's dedication to sustainability, DOMO Chemicals has been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal, improving from a Silver Medal in 2022 with an impressive 13-point score increase. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to sustainable practices and continuous improvement. It also provides a clear benchmark for DOMO's customers to evaluate the company's sustainability performance.

Purposeful partnerships

Strategic partnerships have been key to DOMO's success. Collaborations with MARTOR, OMV and Mitsubishi Chemical Group have enabled the effective use of circular and bio-based materials. These alliances are instrumental in helping DOMO achieve its goal of selling 20% of its engineered materials volume from circular and bio-based grades by 2030, as the company already reached 13% in 2023.

DOMO's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions have yielded significant results. The company achieved a 29% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions from its 2019 baseline, well on its way to its 2030 target of a 40% reduction. In addition, the company has increased its use of renewable electricity by 50% year-over-year, reaching 18% across its global operations in 2023.

"Our sustainability achievements in 2023 underscore DOMO Chemicals' unwavering commitment to creating a better future through innovation and collaboration," said Yves Bonte, CEO of DOMO Chemicals. "Every day, we strive to create new opportunities for our customers with polyamides that make cars lighter, electronics safer and tools more sustainable. We are proud of our progress and inspired by the trust our customers place in us."

Caring and commitment

DOMO's culture of ‘caring is our formula' continues to drive the company's success. Yves Bonte: “Our goal is to foster an inclusive, supportive, and dynamic workplace where every employee can thrive.” The recent Pulse Check survey shows unwavering employee engagement, and DOMO's newly established Employee Assistance Program provides further support for employees and their families. With a multicultural workforce representing 18 nationalities, DOMO prides itself on its adherence to inclusiveness.

As DOMO expands globally, the new facility in China exemplifies the group's dedication to environmental stewardship and global reach. DOMO remains committed to driving innovation and securing quality jobs while advancing sustainability goals.

"The year 2023 has paved the way for a more unified and resilient industry," added Bonte. "Sustainability is not a destination, but an ongoing journey. This year's report is a testament to our caring formula for responsible progress. Together, we can build a more sustainable future as we care deeply for a better tomorrow.”