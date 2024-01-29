ISCC PLUS certification for Greenback’s operations in Cuautla

Key Highlights:

Greenback Recycling Technologies has received the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification ISCC PLUS both for its recycling facility in Cuautla, Mexico, and its final product. This recognition is granted to companies voluntarily committed to global sustainability objectives.

Greenback's adherence to the rigorous ISCC PLUS criteria signifies well-managed operations that meet legal and safety standards, while also demonstrating environmental and social responsibility in production. The certified end-product, π-Oil, is acknowledged as a circular feedstock, ensuring that waste is recycled within the economic system without being discarded.

“This certification is an important step towards Greenback’s vision of a world in which products are primarily made out of recycled raw materials. This helps our partners and clients in the petrochemical and consumer packaged goods sectors reduce their reliance on fossil raw materials. For our team, meeting the high standards right in the beginning of our operations is a recognition of quality teamwork effort,” said Samuel Martínez, chief revenue officer of Greenback.

ISCC PLUS brings transparency and trust to the whole plastics recycling value chain. The audit-based certification works hand-in-hand with eco 2 Veritas, Greenback’s proprietary intelligent tracking system.