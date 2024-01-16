Lionweld Kennedy Secures International Environmental Standard

Key Highlights:

Lionweld Kennedy, a Teesside-based manufacturer of access products, becomes the only grating manufacturer worldwide to receive the prestigious Environmental Product Declaration accreditation for its Safegrid product.

The accreditation signifies Lionweld Kennedy's commitment to transparency in material choices and environmental impact reduction.

The company's investment in sustainability has led to achieving its long-term net-zero target for 2040 in just three years.

× Expand Md. Sahadot Hossain / Pixabay

Lionweld’s Safegrid product recently awarded the Environmental Product Declaration accreditation and making it the only grating manufacturer globally to carry this standard.

One of the UK’s manufacturers, fabricators and installers of access products – Teesside based Lionweld Kennedy – has secured an Environmental Product Declaration making it the only grating manufacturer in the world to carry this accreditation.

The Environmental Product Declaration is a transparent declaration communicating what a product is made of and how it impacts the environment across its entire life cycle. The accreditation also recognises those companies continually seeking to reduce their carbon footprint.

Speaking about the certification, Steve Brooke, commercial director at Lionweld Kennedy said: “This accreditation is hugely important to us. As a business we have made significant investment in reducing our carbon footprint across both our plants and products and this certification is a strong endorsement of that. For us it demonstrates Lionweld Kennedy is firmly committed to the material choices we make and the absolute transparency of these materials across the product lifecycle.

“To confidently say we are the only grating manufacturer in the world to hold this certification is also a huge accolade for us. It reassures customers wanting to reduce their carbon footprint, and use more sustainable products, that they absolutely can do that and, most importantly, can back this up with figures which support that commitment.”

Lionweld Kennedy’s investment in sustainability has already seen the business hit its long-term net zero target for 2040 in only three years. Investment and changes have included the installation of over 600 solar panels at its Middlesbrough headquarters, the replacement of an entire fleet of forklifts with electric vehicles, factory heating powered by hydrogenated vegetable oil and the move to a 100% green energy tariff.

By securing the Environmental Product Declaration the business is committed to providing customers and suppliers with credible information on the environmental performance if its products.

Formed in 1910, Lionweld Kennedy designs, manufactures and installs steel and Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) flooring, handrails, stair treads and access solutions to a range of industries including data centres, energy, construction, rail, utilities and mining. The business is headquartered in Middlesbrough - where it was originally formed - and is part of Hill and Smith PLC.