Major Investment Brings Polykemi Brand New Recycling Opportunities

Key Highlights:

A new investment allows Polykemi and subsidiary Rondo Plast to handle new material sources and ultimately help suppliers and customers increase their recycling ratio.

Rondo Plast has invested almost one million euros in a new plastic compactor, that compresses production waste, and a new cutting machine.

The investment increases the capacity and streamlines the general recycling activities for Rondo Plast.

A new investment allows Polykemi and subsidiary Rondo Plast to handle completely new material sources and thus help suppliers and customers increase their recycling ratio even further – a big win for both the climate and the economy.

Ystad-based Rondo Plast has invested almost one million euros in a new plastic compactor, that compresses production waste, and a new cutting machine. With its capacity to process more than 4,000 tonnes of material per year, the plastic compactor provides the company with new possibilities.

“Thanks to the investment, we can now handle more recyclable plastic fractions and production waste from our suppliers than before,” said Patrik Lindqvist, strategic buyer at Rondo Plast.

“In some cases, this type of material was previously discarded as combustible waste, but now we can upgrade and reuse it in our production of high-quality recycled plastic compounds.”

Increased number of sources and suppliers

Since 1980, Rondo Plast has specialised in the development and manufacture of customised plastic compounds made of recycled raw materials. The new plastic compactor is located in the production site in Ystad and is the first of its kind to be acquired by Polykemi Group. The compactor processes good quality industrial waste, including fibre, ropes, non-woven, plastic film, labels, dust and shavings.

“It is a totally new production technology for us that allows us to handle a significantly wider range of materials, which we were unable to process before due to their shape or low density,” Lindqvist explained.

“It not only gives us access to more sources and increases the number of suppliers, but it is also an even more sustainable way to work.”

Part of the investment consists of an additional cutting machine that enables the handling of longer or tangled pieces of fibre and rope. This investment not only means new material sources in a usable shape in the compactor, but also increases the capacity and streamlines the general recycling activities for Rondo Plast.