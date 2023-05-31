NuScale Power claims Nuclear power can enhance plastics recycling process

NuScale Power says its new research demonstrates the advanced capabilities of NuScale small modular reactors (SMRs) for reducing emissions in industrial sectors, which is critical to meeting global climate goals.

Led by Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Dr. José Reyes, the research found that NuScale SMRs have the potential for use in a wide variety of high-temperature industrial processes not previously envisioned using light water reactor (LWR) technology, such as heavy to light oil conversion, bulk plastic waste recycling, dissolving heavy oil to produce gasoline additives, and light plastics for the regeneration of products like synthesis gas. This capability will aim to provide oil refiners and chemical companies with new options to decarbonize their operations and products using carbon-free nuclear energy.

NuScale’s research aims to show that the steam generated by a single NuScale Power Module can be compressed and heated to produce process steam at commercial scale, temperatures, and pressures. The lower steam temperatures and pressures from a LWR typically requires conditioning prior to injection into a high temperature/high pressure process. Dr. Reyes said:“The compression heating systems we have proposed through this new research are an ideal application for NuScale’s VOYGR plants and could also broaden the role of LWRs in global decarbonization efforts. These new findings strengthen the use case for NuScale’s advanced SMR technology.”

NuScale is presently collaborating with end-users of steam, electric power, and hydrogen to assess and optimize Integrated Energy Systems, with plans to support industry clean energy goals at a commercial scale.