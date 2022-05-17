Outdoor furniture manufactured in recycled plastic by Plaswood, a Berry Global product, has been selected by Old Lanwarnick Cottages in Duloe, Cornwall, for the way it reflects the environmental ethos of the surrounding countryside.

× Expand Plaswood furniture complements environmental ethos of luxury holiday cottages

Tables, chairs and benches for the six cottages on a 34-acre site were selected as an example of plastics’ role in the circular economy. Plaswood is manufactured completely from recycled plastic removed from the waste stream. It is waterproof, easy to clean and cannot rot, splinter, or deteriorate over time.

Plaswood outdoor furniture range is also maintenance free and does not require painting or chemical treatment at any point in its lifespan, saving both time and cost in comparison to the upkeep of more traditional materials.

Old Lanwarnick Cottages Owner Vicky Brown said: “We chose Plaswood furniture as we were looking for something durable and with minimal maintenance that still looked good and fitted in with the cottages. We love the fact that these are made from recycled plastic, fitting in with our environmental ethos.

“We are really happy with the Plaswood products, which do not look like plastic at all. They are very sturdy and will definitely stand the test of time.”

Plaswood products demonstrate Berry Global’s recycling technology and commitment to develop innovative solutions to help companies meet sustainability goals. The company is seeing particular strong demand for its outdoor furniture in the hospitality and leisure industries, in part driven by the increase in staycations by consumers as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.